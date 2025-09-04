RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 9-3-25

PHOENIX — Rain and thunderstorms are moving through the Valley Wednesday night, bringing dust, high winds and frequent lightning.
How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 10:20 p.m.
Carefree: 0.28"
Cave Creek: 0.20"
Chandler: 0.59"
Deer Valley Airport: 0.59"
Mesa (Chaparral Park): 0.16"
Mesa (Dobson Ranch Park): 0.16"
Mesa Gateway Airport: 0.16"
Queen Creek: 0.51"
Scottsdale (El Dorado Park): 0.20"
South Mountain: 0.12"
Tempe (ASU South): 0.43"