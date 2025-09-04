Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 9-3-25

More rain is expected to come through the Valley on Thursday
Monsoon storms moved through the East Valley Wednesday night. This video was taken near Dobson and Baseline roads in Mesa.
Monsoon storm moves through Mesa Wednesday night
Lightning at Higley and Germann roads in Gilbert
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Rain and thunderstorms are moving through the Valley Wednesday night, bringing dust, high winds and frequent lightning.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 10:20 p.m.

Carefree: 0.28"

Cave Creek: 0.20"

Chandler: 0.59"

Deer Valley Airport: 0.59"

Mesa (Chaparral Park): 0.16"

Mesa (Dobson Ranch Park): 0.16"

Mesa Gateway Airport: 0.16"

Queen Creek: 0.51"

Scottsdale (El Dorado Park): 0.20"

South Mountain: 0.12"

Tempe (ASU South): 0.43"

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen