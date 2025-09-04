Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms bring heavy rains, high winds, and dust to the Valley

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for areas of the southeast Valley
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Lightning 8-13-25
Posted
and last updated

Powerful monsoon storms are moving across Arizona, bringing rain, high winds, dust, and lightning to the Valley.

Rain chances will increase throughout the week, with the highest rain chances coming later in the week.

We're tracking the latest as storms move into the Valley. Watch in the player below and see the latest updates:

8:45 p.m.

8:25 p.m.

8:20 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

8:10 p.m.

7:45 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen