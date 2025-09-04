LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms bring heavy rains, high winds, and dust to the Valley

Powerful monsoon storms are moving across Arizona, bringing rain, high winds, dust, and lightning to the Valley.

Rain chances will increase throughout the week, with the highest rain chances coming later in the week.

We're tracking the latest as storms move into the Valley. Watch in the player below and see the latest updates:

8:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Mesa AZ, Chandler AZ and Gilbert AZ until 9:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/d2GrCSnMGE — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

8:25 p.m.

Dense blowing dust has been kicked up from an outflow boundary that was produced by the severe storm just east of Maricopa. This wall of dust is moving N, along I-10, into central Phoenix. Please be careful if you encounter this dust. Slow down. Pull Aside, Stay Alive. #azwx pic.twitter.com/37aAlG1Rg3 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

8:20 p.m.

Severe storms and blowing dust hitting the southeast Valley #azwx pic.twitter.com/naF2DAh5Mv — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) September 4, 2025

8:15 p.m.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 9:00 PM MST for I-10, I-17, US-60 near Phoenix--Mesa, AZ. pic.twitter.com/m1YQn4YgRZ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

8:10 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Chandler AZ, Maricopa AZ and Queen Creek AZ until 9:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/IQ88U0Lb7A — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

7:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Maricopa AZ, Sacaton AZ and Casa Blanca AZ until 8:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/QF0SulYZRO — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

7:30 p.m.