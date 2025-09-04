Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maricopa County sergeant hit by vehicle near 3rd Avenue and Indian School Road

Officials say the sergeant suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries
PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Sheriff's sergeant was taken to a hospital after a crash in Phoenix Wednesday night.

Deputies say it happened near 3rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officials say a driver ran a red light while traveling eastbound on Indian School Road when they struck the MCSO sergeant.

The sergeant was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The area will remain closed for several hours, according to officials.

This is the second incident where a law enforcement officer was hit by a car Wednesday; a Phoenix police sergeant was also hit by a vehicle near 32nd Street and Cactus Road in the morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

