Maricopa County sergeant hit by vehicle near 3rd Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Sheriff's sergeant was taken to a hospital after a crash in Phoenix Wednesday night.

Deputies say it happened near 3rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officials say a driver ran a red light while traveling eastbound on Indian School Road when they struck the MCSO sergeant.

The deputy was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the intersection for the next several hours as deputies continue their investigation. pic.twitter.com/Q6p1Jcro0Z — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOAZ) September 4, 2025

The area will remain closed for several hours, according to officials.

This is the second incident where a law enforcement officer was hit by a car Wednesday; a Phoenix police sergeant was also hit by a vehicle near 32nd Street and Cactus Road in the morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.