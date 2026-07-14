AM Roundup: Monsoon storms Monday, Missing Glendale woman found dead, Tucson woman sues Tempe

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! The monsoon is not taking a break this week; we have more chances for rain for the next several days after last night's storms moved through!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, July 14; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Monsoon 2026 back in action!

What a day in the Valley yesterday! We saw it all: dust, lightning, damaging winds, and flooding. Today looks quieter, but the heat and humidity stick around with a high of 107º.

It was a wild night of weather in the Valley on Monday!

Monsoon storms rolled through, bringing a dust storm through the area for the second day in a row.

Many people lost power because of the high winds. At one point, up to 23,000 utility customers were in the dark.

Parts of central Phoenix saw intense rainfall from the storms, with some areas seeing close to 1.5 inches of rain!

But there's no rest for the weary, as more storms could come through later today.

Recap: Monsoon storms work their way through the Valley on Monday

Glendale police say a woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead near Lake Pleasant, and a man is in custody in connection with her death.

Arianna Jones, 21, was last known to be at her apartment near 59th and Northern avenues. When her family went to check on her, they said they found damage to her front door, and she was not there. Her family has had no contact with her since July 5.

According to police documents, Jones' family was concerned that she had been taken against her will.

Family told officials that a broken cell phone was found in the apartment, her wallet was missing, and her dog was found in a kennel without food or water. Family said routine video calls to her young child, who was staying with family at the time, had stopped, and their messages were no longer being marked as “read,” leading to further concern for her well-being.

A friend told police that she had planned to meet “an acquaintance” for a movie. Evidence shows the man, identified by police as Domonic Rodolico, had picked Jones up from her apartment and never returned.

Missing Glendale woman found dead near Lake Pleasant, man in custody

A Tucson woman is taking the City of Tempe to federal court, claiming that a GIF from the TV show “Game of Thrones” she posted as political commentary led to an unconstitutional arrest, thereby costing her a six-figure job and damaging her reputation.

In a lawsuit filed against the city, Kathleen Tierney alleges Tempe violated her constitutional rights when Tempe police officers and U.S. Marshals arrested her at her Tucson home on Sept. 24, 2025.

The GIF depicted the Game of Thrones character Cersei, overlooking an explosion in the fictional city of King’s Landing. City leaders treated it as an imminent threat.

The comment, posted Aug. 28, 2025, prompted the evacuation of an estimated 75 people from the city council chambers for a building sweep, and that night's proceedings were canceled. Tempe police and U.S. Marshals arrested Tierney about a month later.

In the complaint, Tierney states the arrest upended her life, causing what she described as "paralyzing embarrassment," a damaged reputation, and effectively ended her career in public affairs.

Tucson woman sues Tempe, claiming arrest over Game of Thrones GIF ruined her career

Two East Valley school districts will start classes on Wednesday: Chandler Unified and Apache Junction Unified.

Educators have spent the last few days preparing their rooms for a new group of students.

ABC15 caught up with two educators in Apache Junction on Monday, a veteran educator as well as a newer teacher, as they put the final touches to their rooms.

Apache Junction teachers prepare for the first day of school