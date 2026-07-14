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RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? July 13, 2026

Monsoon storms caused wet roads, snapped trees and dust storms around the Valley on Monday.
Drivers urged to be cautious as heavy rain falls across the Valley
Active Monday monsoon hits during evening rush hour
Monsoon storms bring heavy rain, strong winds and dust to the Valley
Rainy tree
Posted
and last updated

How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 7:40 p.m.

Apache Junction: 0.38"

Buckeye: 0.04"

Cave Creek: 0.0"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.79"

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: 0.12"

Fountain Hills: 0.63"

Glendale: 0.0"

Laveen: 0.08"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.12"

Paradise Valley: 0.16"

Queen Creek: 0.67"

Saguaro Lake: 0.59"

Scottsdale: 0.28"

South Mountain: 0.08"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.08"

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