RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? July 13, 2026

How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 7:40 p.m.

Apache Junction: 0.38"

Buckeye: 0.04"

Cave Creek: 0.0"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.79"

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: 0.12"

Fountain Hills: 0.63"

Glendale: 0.0"

Laveen: 0.08"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.12"

Paradise Valley: 0.16"

Queen Creek: 0.67"

Saguaro Lake: 0.59"

Scottsdale: 0.28"

South Mountain: 0.08"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.08"