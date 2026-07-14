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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon 2026 back in action across Arizona

The monsoon is back in action across Arizona! With plenty of monsoon moisture in place this week, storm chances will continue day by day. We're also tracking a couple of disturbances tracking through Mexico this week that could help initiate storms here in Arizona. The best chances will be Thursday and Friday.
Monsoon 2026 back in action across Arizona
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PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!

From dust storms and lightning, to heavy rain and flooding, we saw it all in the Valley Monday night.

With plenty of monsoon moisture in place this week, storm chances will continue each day for the rest of the week.

We're also tracking a couple of disturbances tracking through Mexico this week that could help initiate storms here in Arizona. The best chances will be Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

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2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.70" (-2.53" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.38" (+0.07" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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See the full 7-Day forecast

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