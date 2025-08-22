AM Roundup: Monsoon storms hit the Valley, more records come out in Rebekah Baptiste case

It's Friday! Did monsoon storms bring rain, wind, lightning or dust to your area last night?

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning extended through Sunday

Extreme heat and storm chances stick around today! We're tracking another high above 110º in Phoenix with a 30% chance of evening storms.

Strong monsoon thunderstorms swept through the Valley Thursday night.

Some places saw more than a half inch of rain as the storms moved through, and at one time, more than 25,000 people were without power because of the storms.

Check out just some of the photos our viewers sent in from their areas:

Rebekah Baptiste's former school is speaking out once again demanding change following the release of records by the state Department of Child Safety.

Rebekah was attending Empower College Prep in Phoenix, along with her two siblings, until recently. Court documents show the family moved to rural Apache County at the beginning of July.

The 10-year-old girl was found severely injured in Holbrook, Arizona, at the end of July and died three days later.

Court documents are shedding more light on what led to a deadly stabbing at a Phoenix-area school earlier this week.

According to court documents, police were called to Maryvale High School just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile, later identified as 16-year-old Michael Montoya II, with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he died about an hour later.

According to witness statements, the victim was believed to have robbed the suspect, Chris Aguilar, 16, of a firearm the day before. A witness said the suspect and his twin brother said they would “murder the victim after the robbery.”

At 104 years old, Major Fannie Griffin-McClendon is living history. She's the last surviving member of the legendary “Six Triple Eight,” who helped clear a massive WWII mail backlog, restoring connection and morale for troops overseas.

Now, decades later, the Phoenix VA honored her service with a plaque dedication at Steele Indian School Park.

The trailblazing veteran's journey has even inspired a new Netflix film, The Six Triple Eight.

Good morning from Joe's Diner in Phoenix!

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Nick Ciletti grabbed a table at a local spot to hear from people in our community about what's on their minds:

