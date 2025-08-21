Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Phoenix honors 104-year-old veteran, the last surviving member of 'Six Triple Eight'

It's a story of resilience, service, and a community determined to honor one of its own
Major Fannie Griffin-McClendon is the last surviving member of the legendary “Six Triple Eight,” who helped clear a massive WWII mail backlog, restoring connection and morale for troops overseas. Now, decades later, the Phoenix VA honored her service with a plaque dedication at Steele Indian School Park.
PHOENIX — At 104 years old, Major Fannie Griffin-McClendon is living history. She's the last surviving member of the legendary “Six Triple Eight,” who helped clear a massive WWII mail backlog, restoring connection and morale for troops overseas.

Now, decades later, the Phoenix VA honored her service with a plaque dedication at Steele Indian School Park.

The trailblazing veteran's journey has even inspired a new Netflix film, The Six Triple Eight.

ABC15 met Major McClendon at her rehab facility, where she’s recovering from a broken hip, and followed the VA’s medical transport team, which brought her to the special dedication on Thursday.

