AM Roundup: Mesa officer involved in L-202 crash, 211 live services to end, Chandler heat relief center opens

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! Some of us saw a wet start to the monsoon season yesterday! Now we're drying out, but we will see a cool-down heading towards the weekend!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, June 16; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm chances and sizzling heat in Arizona

Sizzling heat returns to the Valley forecast. We're calling for a high of 110º today. That's five degrees above average for mid-June. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon, but most of us stay dry.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Abby:

Kidcaster Abby gives your Tuesday morning forecast from Griffith Elementary School

A man is in custody and a police officer is injured following a crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix.

At around 2:30 p.m. Monday, the officer was involved in a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a crash on Loop 202 near the 24th Street exit.

Officials say just after 2 p.m., Mesa officers received reports of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle near Dobson Road and the U.S. 60. The vehicle left the area before officers arrived.

A short time later, officers spotted the vehicle near Dobson and University Drive. When officers tried to stop it, the driver took off while going at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner, officials say.

At this point, a pursuit was initiated.

The driver took off westbound on Loop 202, where a crash involving the suspect, police vehicle, and multiple other vehicles occurred near 24th Street.

The suspect, identified as a man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

ADOT

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 20-year-old man who is believed to have gone under the water at Lake Pleasant on Monday.

MCSO says they were called to the lake just before 6:45 p.m. for a person floating in the water who was missing and had not been seen for about 10 minutes.

When deputies arrived, they learned the 20-year-old man was floating on a round inflatable tube that had apparently popped.

That tube was found on the shoreline, but the man was not located.

Deputies are at the lake conducting a search for the man.

KNXV

Arizona's 211 live services will be ending in August.

Solari announced Monday that it will be shutting down the live-answer services on August 13 due to a lack of state funding.

The community will still be able to access 211 Arizona's online resource directory and automated phone system after August 13, but live-answer services provided by English and Spanish-speaking trained specialists will no longer be available.

The new state budget that Governor Katie Hobbs signed over the weekend does not include funding for 211 Arizona. Solari officials say that leaves the program without the resources to continue operating at its current level.

Solari to end Arizona's 211 live services in August

For months, two sisters joked that their babies might arrive on the same day. As it turns out, they weren't joking enough.

On June 7, sisters Rylee Rumsey and Kayla Strickland gave birth at the same hospital, just hours apart.

If sharing a birthday wasn't incredible enough, both baby boys arrived weighing the exact same amount — 8 pounds, 6 ounces — and recovered just a few doors down from each other.

Now, these week-old cousins are already sharing a bond most families couldn't script, while their moms got to experience one of life's biggest moments side by side.

Arizona family has double the joy, as two sisters give birth hours apart at same hospital