WATCH: Arizona family has double the joy, as two sisters give birth hours apart at same hospital

GILBERT, AZ — For months, two sisters joked that their babies might arrive on the same day. As it turns out, they weren't joking enough.

On June 7, sisters Rylee Rumsey and Kayla Strickland gave birth at the same hospital, just hours apart.

If sharing a birthday wasn't incredible enough, both baby boys arrived weighing the exact same amount — 8 pounds, 6 ounces — and recovered just a few doors down from each other.

Now, these week-old cousins are already sharing a bond most families couldn't script, while their moms got to experience one of life's biggest moments side by side.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom meets the growing family and looks back on their big day filled with surprise, laughter, and plenty of trips between hospital rooms.