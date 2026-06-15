Mesa officer involved in Loop 202 crash during vehicle pursuit

PHOENIX — A man is in custody and a police officer is injured following a crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix.
At around 2:30 p.m. Monday, the officer was involved in a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a crash on Loop 202 near the 24th Street exit.
Officials say just after 2 p.m., Mesa officers received reports of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle near Dobson Road and the U.S. 60. The vehicle left the area before officers arrived.
A short time later, officers spotted the vehicle near Dobson and University Drive. When officers tried to stop it, the driver took off while going at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner, officials say.
At this point, a pursuit was initiated.
The driver took off westbound on Loop 202, where a crash involving the suspect, police vehicle, and multiple other vehicles occurred near 24th Street.
The suspect, identified as a man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The officer involved was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. Nobody else was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
*CLOSURE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 15, 2026
Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound is closed at the Mini-Stack due to a crash.
Expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen.
For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1 and the AZ511 app:
📱: https://t.co/YMcnUEep0U
📱: https://t.co/9oINS4xP1h pic.twitter.com/KhuU5w71C3
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