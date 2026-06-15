Mesa officer involved in Loop 202 crash during vehicle pursuit

PHOENIX — A man is in custody and a police officer is injured following a crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix.

At around 2:30 p.m. Monday, the officer was involved in a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a crash on Loop 202 near the 24th Street exit.

Officials say just after 2 p.m., Mesa officers received reports of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle near Dobson Road and the U.S. 60. The vehicle left the area before officers arrived.

A short time later, officers spotted the vehicle near Dobson and University Drive. When officers tried to stop it, the driver took off while going at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner, officials say.

At this point, a pursuit was initiated.

The driver took off westbound on Loop 202, where a crash involving the suspect, police vehicle, and multiple other vehicles occurred near 24th Street.

The suspect, identified as a man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The officer involved was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. Nobody else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.