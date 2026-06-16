MCSO searching for 20-year-old man who reportedly went under at Lake Pleasant Monday

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 20-year-old man who is believed to have gone under the water at Lake Pleasant on Monday.

MCSO says they were called to the lake just before 6:45 p.m. for a person floating in the water who was missing and had not been seen for about 10 minutes.

When deputies arrived, they learned the 20-year-old man was floating on a round inflatable tube that had apparently popped.

That tube was found on the shoreline, but the man was not located.

He has not yet been identified.

Witnesses do not believe the man was wearing a life vest.

Deputies are at the lake conducting a search for the man.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest information.