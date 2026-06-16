MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances and sizzling heat in Arizona

PHOENIX — Monsoon season is officially here!

Showers and thunderstorms moved into the Valley first thing Monday morning and again in the afternoon.

While some Valley spots saw some measurable rain, Sky Harbor only recorded a trace. We haven't had any rain in that official gauge on the first day of monsoon season since 2018.

Up north, storms across the high country brought heavy rain, hail, gusty winds and lots of lightning. There are still slight chances of isolated storms over the higher terrain and the Valley on Tuesday, too.

We're also seeing sizzling heat, fueling storms to start the week.

Phoenix will flirt with 110 degrees again today, which is nearly five degrees above average for mid-June.

Up north, as temperatures approach 110 degrees at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, an Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect for areas below 4,000 feet in elevation from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

With dangerously hot temperatures like these, make sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside during the late morning and afternoon hours.

Drier air moves in by the middle to end of the week as temperatures drop back closer to normal heading into the weekend.

Right now, Father's Day on Sunday is looking sunny and dry with a high of 104 in Phoenix.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.61" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.01" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

