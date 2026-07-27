AM Roundup: Mass shooting in Seattle, deadly crash on Loop 202 Santan, Colorado River plan coming

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! It's the last week of July, and it's going to be another sizzler!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, July 27; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warnings continue this week in the Valley

The extreme heat is here to stay all week. Today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 111º. That's five degrees above average for late July. Tonight stays warm with lows in the 90s.

A woman is dead after a crash Sunday morning on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Gilbert.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, just after 11 a.m. Sunday, there were two crashes involving three vehicles on the westbound lanes of Loop 202 just past the Higley Road overpass.

A vehicle had reportedly stopped in a lane of traffic due to mechanical issues. Shortly thereafter, a Jetta clipped the stopped vehicle, according to DPS.

DPS says moments later, a pickup struck the Jetta, killing the adult female driver.

That driver has not yet been identified.

DPS investigating deadly crash on Loop 202 Santan near Higley Road

Two people are dead and five others are injured after shots rang out at the Bite of Seattle food festival at the Seattle Center on Sunday, according to officials.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said a suspect has been taken into custody. Further details on the suspect have not been released. The Seattle Police Department said they are investigating.

The Seattle Fire Department said first responders were dispatched to the scene just after 6 p.m.

They attempted lifesaving efforts for two patients, but they were unsuccessful, according to fire officials. Both patients were declared deceased at the scene, SFD said.

The University of Washington Medicine's Harborview Medical Center said one adult female patient is in surgery and is in critical condition.

The other patients -- a male child, a 23-year-old male and a 39-year-old female -- are in stable condition, according to the hospital.

A 40-year-old female with minor injuries from the scene declined transport to the hospital, according to fire officials.

Two dead, five injured in shooting at Seattle Center during food festival

A Chandler vigil was held Saturday as part of a nationwide day of action remembering two men killed by ICE agents.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Johan Sebastian Guerrero were both workers with families, and organizers say neither was the intended target.

Advocates are now demanding accountability and calling on cities to stop cooperating with ICE.

More than 300 vigils were held across the country in their honor.

'No reason to have been killed': Community remembers two men killed during ICE

After more than three years of negotiations among the seven Colorado River Basin states, the federal government is preparing to release its plan for managing the shrinking river.

The U.S. Department of the Interior and Bureau of Reclamation say they expect to release the Final Environmental Impact Statement for post-2026 Colorado River operations this week. The document is expected to identify the federal government’s preferred approach for operating Lake Mead and Lake Powell after the current guidelines expire.

“We’ve been waiting on this for essentially three-plus years,” said Kyle Roerink, a senior advisor with the Great Basin Water Network. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming have been unable to agree on how future shortages should be divided. That has left the federal government to move forward with its own framework.

“The conflict is that there isn’t enough water, and all states want to use more of it,” Roerink said. “No state wants to use less, but some states are actually willing to use less and other states aren’t.”

An earlier draft examined five possible approaches but did not identify a preferred alternative. The final document should provide a clearer picture of the direction the Trump administration intends to take.

Feds to share first Colorado River plan this week