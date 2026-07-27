MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warnings continue this week in the Valley

PHOENIX — The Extreme Heat Warning for the Valley and parts of southwestern Arizona has been extended through Wednesday.

Temperatures are set to climb above 110 degrees with little overnight relief, meaning our ABC15 Weather Action Days are also in place through at least Wednesday.

It's a reminder to take the heat seriously. Limit your time outside in the afternoon and drink plenty of water throughout the day. Bring your pets inside too, and never leave kids or pets in the car.

Wednesday likely won't be the end of it.

We fully expect the warnings to be extended through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will stay above 110 all week and climb past 115 by Friday, flirting with record highs.

Heat like this is becoming more common as our climate changes, and one of the biggest drivers here in the Valley is the rapid growth of our urban heat island.

Chief Meteorologist Amber Sullins spoke with researchers at ASU who have identified another reason why overnight temperatures in Phoenix keep getting hotter year after year. They have found that heat is being transported overnight from the west and northwest Valley into Phoenix.

Watch the full interview here:

While heat remains the big story, there's still some moisture around for monsoon storms. Most of that activity will stay in the high country early in the week, with chances dropping off by midweek.

The Valley looks to stay dry outside of a stray shower Tuesday and again later this weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.76" (-2.95" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.44" (-0.35" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

