AM Roundup: Buc-ee's opens, deadly purse-snatching case, Mesa near-drownings

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! Our biggest heat of the year so far is on the way this week, so it's a good time to make some indoor plans — maybe a stroll through Buc-ees?

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, June 22; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme heat alerts in the Valley this week

The 110s are back in the Valley and sticking around all week. Mostly sunny skies today with a high of 110º, with overnight lows holding in the low to mid 80s.

Ali Hchaimi, 23, faces a first-degree murder charge after prosecutors say he ran over an elderly woman with his car during a purse snatching, killing her in front of her husband.

Hchaimi appeared in Maricopa County Superior Court on Sunday for an initial appearance on two separate cases. In the first case, he faces charges of first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony, and robbery, a Class 3 felony. In the second case, he faces one count of robbery, a Class 4 felony.

According to police, the incident occurred Saturday at approximately 2:45 p.m. near 59th Avenue, north of Loop 101 in Glendale. Prosecutors say Hchaimi stole a woman's purse and then ran her over with his vehicle. That victim was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

"He ran over the elderly female victim in front of her husband, who had to witness this event," a prosecutor said in court Sunday. "The form IV details, he ran her over from head to toe. There were tire marks on her head."

Glendale man accused of murder after running over elderly woman during purse snatching, prosecutors say

A woman and her newborn baby died following a crash in north Phoenix late Saturday night, according to Phoenix police.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Loop 101 and 19th Avenue for reports of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a pregnant female passenger with critical injuries, Phoenix police said. The Phoenix Fire Department took her to a nearby hospital, where medical staff delivered the baby.

According to police, both the mother and child were later pronounced dead.

The adult male driver of the same vehicle was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two days after the Pocket Fire sparked north of Sedona, the fire remains at 0% containment.

State Route 89A is closed near Sedona between Fort Tuthill and the north end of Sedona, according to the Coconino National Forest Service.

Officials say the closure is in both directions between Sedona and Interstate 17 near mileposts 374 to 397.

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, the fire has reached 320 acres and remains at 0% containment.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, a GO order is in effect for all visitors and residents in Oak Creek Canyon between Sedona and Forest Highlands, including dispersed camping around West Fork and nearby areas above the Rim.

Pocket Fire near Sedona prompts evacuations

After much anticipation in the Valley, Buc-ee’s Travel Center is finally opening its first Arizona location in Goodyear!

The state’s first Buc-ee’s Travel Center will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions.

The Texas favorite will be a 24-hour location.

Today, the parking lot at Buc-ee's opens at midnight, with doors opening at 6 a.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m.

The City of Goodyear announced that a designated Buc-ee's travel route will be in effect on opening day and will remain in effect until traffic control is no longer needed. Drivers should “expect slow-moving to standstill traffic at times.”

Inside look at Arizona’s first Buc-ee’s location in Goodyear