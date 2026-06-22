MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat alerts in the Valley this week

PHOENIX — Extreme heat is returning to Arizona!

A powerful ridge of high pressure is building over the Desert Southwest, pushing Valley highs back toward 110 degrees starting today. Temperatures could reach 115 by Thursday.

Heat risk levels are climbing, too. A moderate heat risk is in place through Tuesday before escalating to a major heat risk for the rest of the work week.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet Monday and Tuesday. An Extreme Heat Watch takes effect Tuesday across parts of southern Arizona, then expands to the Phoenix metro on Wednesday.

With dangerous heat on the way, Wednesday and Thursday are ABC15 Weather Action Days.

The most important step is staying hydrated. Limit time outside from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., when heat peaks for the day. If you head outside during that window, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and don't skip the sunscreen. Take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning to cool down.

That same ridge may also begin drawing monsoon moisture into Arizona by mid-to-late week, bringing a storm chance to the high country.

Winds will increase through the work week as well. Gusts could top 30 mph in the Valley and exceed 40 mph across higher terrain by Friday.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.61" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.01" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

