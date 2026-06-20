'Pocket Fire' sparks near Sedona, evacuation orders in place

SEDONA, AZ — Fire officials say the Pocket Fire, a wildfire near Sedona, began around 5 p.m. on Friday.

State Route 89A is closed near Sedona between Fort Tuthill and the north end of Sedona, according to the Coconino National Forest Service. It has burned close to 100 acres.

Officials say the closure is in both directions between Sedona and Interstate 17 near mileposts 374 to 397.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, a GO order is in effect for all visitors and residents in Oak Creek Canyon between Sedona and Forest Highlands. Including dispersed camping around West Fork and nearby areas above the Rim.

Forest Service officials say visitors to End/Edge of the World are asked to evacuate. Drivers can use Woody Mountain Road (Forest Road 231) to exit.

It is unclear how the fire began.

The wildfire remains under investigation.