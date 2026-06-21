Woman and newborn die after crash near Loop 101 and 19th Avenue

PHOENIX — A woman and her newborn baby died following a crash near Loop 101 and 19th Avenue late Saturday night, according to Phoenix police.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Loop 101 and 19th Avenue for reports of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a pregnant female passenger with critical injuries, Phoenix police said. The Phoenix Fire Department took her to a nearby hospital, where medical staff delivered the baby.

According to police, both the mother and child were later pronounced dead.

The adult male driver of the same vehicle was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix police said the driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured. Investigators say they found no signs of impairment.

Preliminary information indicates the driver of the vehicle carrying the woman failed to stop for a red light and collided with the second vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on Beardsley Road, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.