AM Roundup: Man dead after being shot by Phoenix police, ASU and Arizona earn bowl berths

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! We're in for picture-perfect weather this week. Get out and enjoy it!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, December 8; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Big warm-up coming to the Valley!

High pressure is settling in and kicking off a solid warm-up across the Valley over the next few days. We're tracking plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid-70s, running almost ten degrees above normal for early December.

A man has died after a shooting involving a police officer in north Phoenix on Sunday.

Phoenix police say they were originally called to the area near 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road for a report of a man walking around a neighborhood with a gun.

Officers arrived in the area and initially could not find the man, so they canvassed the area looking for him.

Once he was located, police say the officer told the man to drop the gun, but he did not comply.

The man reportedly walked towards the officer and raised the gun at them, and that's when the officer reportedly shot the man.

Suspect dies after being shot by police in north Phoenix Sunday

Family, friends, and even strangers came together Saturday night to remember Andreas Olguin.

The 29-year-old was shot one week ago at a bus stop near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Police announced the arrest of Adalberto Cordova Torres on Friday.

Court records detailed how investigators used cell phone data and surveillance video to track down the 21-year-old. Olguin's mom said as the question of why runs through her head, she won't stop fighting for justice.

Loved ones gather to remember man killed in string of shootings

Valley Metro’s next major light rail expansion could run straight through the I-10 median, and the public still has time to weigh in before the Phoenix City Council votes on a preferred route early next year.

The proposed I-10 West Extension would add roughly 10 new miles of track, expanding the current 35-mile system farther into west Phoenix and toward the West Valley.

If approved, the alignment would eventually link Downtown Phoenix, the State Capitol complex, and Desert Sky Mall, with multiple route variations still under consideration.

Public meetings across Phoenix have drawn strong interest from riders who say West Valley commuters need more options as the region continues to grow.

“There’s a need, it’s always crowded, the buses are crowded all the time,” Ismael Morales said.

More public meetings planned for Valley Metro westward expansion

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats are both going bowling this year!

After finishing the year 8-4, Arizona State has earned a trip to the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, where they will square off with the Duke Blue Devils.

ASU and Duke will kick off at noon on New Year's Eve.

After a rough go of it in 2024, Arizona's 9-3 bounce-back campaign this year got them an invitation to the Holiday Bowl. They are set to face SMU in San Diego.

The Cats and Mustangs game starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 2.