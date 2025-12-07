Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Loved ones gather to remember man killed in string of shootings 

Andreas Olguin, 29, was killed on November 29 near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix
Family, friends, and even strangers coming together Saturday night in north Phoenix to remember Andreas Olguin. The 29-year-old was shot back one week ago at bus stop near 19th Ave. and Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix.
PHOENIX — Family, friends, and even strangers came together Saturday night to remember Andreas Olguin.

The 29-year-old was shot one week ago at a bus stop near 19th Ave. and Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Police announced the arrest of Adalberto Cordova Torres on Friday.

Court records detailed how investigators used cell phone data and surveillance video to track down the 21-year-old. Olguin's mom said as the question of why runs through her head, she won't stop fighting for justice.

ABC15's Ashley Holden was there for Olguin's vigil, watch her story in the video player above.

