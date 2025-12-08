MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up coming to the Valley!

PHOENIX — High pressure is settling in, starting a solid warm-up for the Valley over the next few days!

We’re looking at plenty of sunshine and dry weather all week with temperatures climbing a little each day and topping out in the 70s.

Overnight lows will still dip into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s, so mornings remain a bit chilly.

By late week, Phoenix could be flirting with record warmth as highs approach 80 degrees.

A weak disturbance may knock temperatures down just a touch this weekend, but Arizona's forecast remains dry.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.62" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

