AM Roundup: Lawsuit alleges Phoenix PD uses DUI quotas, Booker fined for public criticism

Good Friday morning, Arizona! The weekend is almost here!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, April 24; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm end to the week

It's going to be a warm end to the week. Valley temperatures will rebound into the low 90s today under mostly sunny skies before another dose of cool air arrives this weekend. There's even a slight chance for rain late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Damian:

Kidcaster Damian gives your Friday morning forecast from Griffith Elementary

A lawsuit alleges the Phoenix Police Department enforces a "de facto DUI quota," pressuring officers to make DUI arrests or face employment consequences.

Brianna Longoria, an aspiring nurse from California, filed the suit after traveling to Arizona in December 2024 to get married, allowing her sick father to attend.

"It was supposed to be the best time of my life. When I had so much going on. I'm in a cop car, you know, I didn't deserve that," Longoria told ABC15.

The traffic stop and a triple-zero breathalyzer

On Dec. 29, 2024, Phoenix police officer Mary Metheny pulled Longoria over, claiming she ran a red light—an allegation contradicted by body camera footage.

Longoria says she passed an eye test and blew triple zeroes on a breathalyzer.

"Triple zeroes like I thought," Metheny is heard saying on a body camera recording.

Metheny reportedly suspected marijuana impairment and arrested Longoria for DUI.

"So I do believe that you're impaired. So I'm going to place you under arrest for DUI," Metheny is heard telling Longoria on body camera footage.

Metheny's report claimed Longoria failed field sobriety tests, but the lawsuit accuses the officer of deliberately fabricating this evidence.

Lawsuit alleges Phoenix PD enforces DUI quotas after wrongful arrest

Kahaone Kelau, or Kaha to the people who love him, grew up on the Big Island of Hawaii. Sandy beaches. Open water. A kid his family called "Mr. Aloha."

"He just had the biggest heart," his mother, Laura Kelau, said. "He would help anyone and everyone. He was friends with everybody. He kind of floated and had several friend groups."

Kaha came to Arizona to become a diesel mechanic. He went to school while working at Sanderson Ford. He graduated. He went home to Hawaii last April.

By July, he had a headache.

By August, he'd had a stroke.

The stroke was the only warning. The diagnosis took weeks because no doctor in Hawaii was looking for Valley Fever.

When the diagnosis finally came, Laura started searching everywhere she could. Forums. Websites. Anything that might point to help. And then she found a video. A man in the Valley. A story that looked like Kaha's.

Hawaii family found a Valley Fever lifeline in Phoenix

Police are investigating a shooting near State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw one person who was taken away in an ambulance from what appeared to be a construction site.

Police say two men, who were working at a nearby construction site, got into an altercation during which one man pulled out a gun and shot the other multiple times.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooter remained at the scene, called police, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Man seriously hurt after shooting at construction site near State Farm Stadium

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker was fined $35,000 for public criticism of officiating following the team's Game 2 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

James Jones, the NBA's Head of Basketball Operations, made the announcement on Thursday.

The league said it found “no basis to any claim of bias or misconduct by game officials" despite Booker's pointed criticism of official James Williams.

The NBA also said that Booker's technical foul at 2:05 in the third quarter was “improperly assessed and it has therefore been rescinded.” The Thunder won the game 120-107.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia backed the five-time All-Star on social media earlier Thursday.

Christian Petersen Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. (Getty Images)