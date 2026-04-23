'They're gonna kick me off squad if I don't get a DUI:' Lawsuit alleges Phoenix PD uses DUI quotas

PHOENIX — A lawsuit alleges the Phoenix Police Department enforces a "de facto DUI quota," pressuring officers to make DUI arrests or face employment consequences.

Brianna Longoria, an aspiring nurse from California, filed the suit after traveling to Arizona in December 2024 to get married, allowing her sick father to attend.

"It was supposed to be the best time of my life. When I had so much going on. I'm in a cop car, you know, I didn't deserve that," Longoria told ABC15.

Jenna Lynn Photography in AZ Brianna Longoria with friends and family for her wedding in 2024

The traffic stop and a triple-zero breathalyzer

On Dec. 29, 2024, Phoenix police officer Mary Metheny pulled Longoria over, claiming she ran a red light—an allegation contradicted by body camera footage.

Longoria says she passed an eye test and blew triple zeroes on a breathalyzer.

"Triple zeroes like I thought," Metheny is heard saying on a body camera recording.

Metheny reportedly suspected marijuana impairment and arrested Longoria for DUI.

"So I do believe that you're impaired. So I'm going to place you under arrest for DUI," Metheny is heard telling Longoria on body camera footage.

Metheny's report claimed Longoria failed field sobriety tests, but the lawsuit accuses the officer of deliberately fabricating this evidence.

Precinct tests and the "quota" conversation

Officer Anette Hannah conducted further tests at the precinct, noting on body camera video that Longoria's results were "super in the norms."

The lawsuit alleges Hannah failed to intervene.

The complaint highlights a body camera conversation where Hannah expressed fear of being removed from her squad if she didn't get a DUI arrest.

"They're gonna kick me off squad if I don't get a DUI," Hannah said.

"No. No. There's nights where I don't get any. You're fine," Metheny said.

"But I'm like, I can't just conjure one up. I have tried," Hannah said.

"You can. You can," Metheny said

The suit accuses Metheny of malicious prosecution to meet this quota.

Metheny later voided the red light citation after reviewing her body camera footage and seeing that the light was actually green.

Dropped charges, lasting consequences

Hours after her arrest, Longoria was released and her license was suspended.

Longoria's cervical cancer treatments were delayed due to a lack of transportation.

Also, the arrest permanently hurt her career prospects because a drug DUI is a disqualifier for nurses.

In April 2025, the prosecutor filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice.

"Yes, they dropped the charges, cool, but it'll always be on my record when they do a background check," Longoria said about having to explain her arrest.

Longoria said she is still working to clear the arrest from her record.

California refused to reinstate her driving privileges until July 2025, when an administrative law judge dismissed the order of suspension, citing a lack of reasonable grounds for the arrest.

Brianna Longoria (Left) Brianna Longoria

Longoria is now suing the city with the goal of clearing her record, forcing policy changes, and implementing better oversight.

Phoenix police declined to comment on the litigation but stated the Professional Standards Bureau is reviewing the case.

A spokesperson denied the existence of DUI quotas and confirmed both Metheny and Hannah remain employed.

You can read the full lawsuit here:

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