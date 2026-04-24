Suns guard Devin Booker fined $35,000 for public criticism of officials after Thunder game

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker was fined $35,000 for public criticism of officiating following the team's Game 2 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

James Jones, the NBA's Head of Basketball Operations, made the announcement on Thursday.

The league said it found “no basis to any claim of bias or misconduct by game officials" despite Booker's pointed criticism of official James Williams.

The NBA also said that Booker's technical foul at 2:05 in the third quarter was “improperly assessed and it has therefore been rescinded.” The Thunder won the game 120-107.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Suns owner Mat Ishbia backed the five-time All-Star on social media earlier Thursday.

“I am 100% behind Devin Booker here,” the post on X read. “Last night was not a good look for our league. Let me be clear, we didn’t lose because of officiating, but that doesn’t make last night any less important. If the referees are going to demand respect from the players - as they should - then the players should demand respect from the referees.”

The top-seeded Thunder have a 2-0 lead in the series. Game 3 is on Saturday in Phoenix.