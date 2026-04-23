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Shooting leaves one hurt near State Farm Stadium in Glendale

Police say the shooter called 911 and remained at the scene
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91st ave cardinals way shooting
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GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating a shooting near State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw one person who was taken away in an ambulance from what appeared to be a construction site.

91st ave cardinals way shooting

Police say two men, who were working at a nearby construction site, got into an altercation during which one man pulled out a gun and shot the other multiple times.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooter remained at the scene, called police and is cooperating with the investigation.

No additional details have been released.

NFL Draft Day festivities are set to take place at State Farm Stadium on Thursday afternoon. There is no indication yet that the investigation or any possible area restrictions will impact those events.

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