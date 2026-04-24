MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm end to the week before our next storm system arrives

PHOENIX — It's going to be a warm end to the week.

Valley temperatures will rebound into the low 90s on Friday before another dose of cool air arrives this weekend.

Winds will pick Saturday and Sunday as a storm system approaches from the west.

We may even see a few rain showers in parts of our state late Saturday into early Sunday morning. Right now, it's not looking like much for Phoenix, but we could see a few spotty sprinkles.

The bigger change will be in our temperatures as highs across the Valley drop into the upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday.

Then, another storm system moves in from the Pacific next week, bringing more rain chances to the state.

Stay tuned for updates as the storm system approaches.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.46" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

