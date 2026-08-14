AM Roundup: Hickman's bird flu response, suspect in officer shooting guilty, lingering storm chances

Good Friday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, August 14; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Lingering storm chances across Arizona

It's a mostly sunny and warm end to the week. We're forecasting a high of 102º in Phoenix with lows in the 80s. Then the heat ramps up this weekend with highs near 110º by Sunday.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Avery:

Kidcaster Avery gives your Friday morning forecast from Broadmor Elementary School

An hours-long standoff and shooting involving police in Glendale Wednesday all started with a call, after the suspect, who died, violated an order of protection. Police and domestic violence advocates say restraining orders are frequently disregarded, but there are steps that those they are supposed to protect can take to keep themselves safe.

Jeffrey Peters, 59, is dead after police say he exchanged fire with officers and SWAT for up to two hours Wednesday. That man’s daughter called 911 to report he was violating an active order of protection.

"The victim reported that she did see the suspect, her father, inside the home via surveillance footage,” Sgt. Justin Ramsay, Glendale Police PIO, said at the scene Wednesday.

Sgt. Ramsay tells ABC15 that, in this case, the victim did everything right.

"She immediately called police, did not initiate contact, and met with officers away from the house. That is exactly what I would say one should do in that situation,” Sgt. Ramsay said in an email.

However, he says that Glendale Police frequently respond to protective order violations.

Domestic violence advocates warn these situations can be extremely dangerous.

“You should treat it as an emergency. You should absolutely call the police,” Tanner Swanson, A New Leaf Marketing Director, said.

Advocates, police discuss dangers of protective order violations after Glendale standoff

The man who shot Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan in 2021 has been found guilty.

In court Thursday, a jury reached a verdict in the Essa Williams trial. He was found guilty on all counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Williams was accused of shooting Moldovan in December 2021 after officers responded to reports of cars racing and doing donuts near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

Additional calls placed officers near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road, where they spotted a black Dodge Charger pull into a parking lot. When officers pulled in, they saw a man, later identified as Williams, then 24, jump the fence into a nearby apartment complex.

Moldovan located Williams hiding on a covered patio. According to prosecutors, Williams was on his cellphone with his girlfriend when Moldovan approached. Prosecutors say their entire interaction lasted 30 seconds.

During opening statements, prosecutors described what they say body camera video from December 2021 shows — including Williams saying, "What y'all gonna do? You gonna lock me up?" — before, they allege, he pulled his gun and fired 15 rounds at Moldovan.

Officer Moldovan was rushed to a hospital where it was discovered he had up to eight gunshot wounds, including a gunshot wound to the head. He later recovered and was released from a hospital.

The jury is expected to return on August 25 for an aggravated phase and possibly discuss sentencing.

Officer Tyler Moldovan (Phoenix Police Department Photo), left, and Essa Williams (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo) Officer Tyler Moldovan (Phoenix Police Department Photo), left, and Essa Williams (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

Newly released government records are revealing what happened behind the scenes as crews killed millions of egg-laying hens during the 2025 bird-flu outbreak at Hickman’s Family Farms.

The documents detail a chicken-killing operation disrupted across two days, heat-related illnesses among workers, an employee’s fall from upper cages and a fight in an employee parking lot.

Animal Outlook, an animal-protection organization, said the documents are a look at what really happened during the biggest animal disease outbreak in Arizona history.

“We really get a glimpse from these public records of the enormous untold suffering of these 6.3 million birds inside the facility,” Executive Director Ben Williamson said.

USDA spending records also show that Hickman's was compensated more than $17 million by federal government indemnity payments alone as a result of last year's outbreak.

New records reveal chaos behind Hickman’s bird-flu response

A man who worked at Intel's Fab 42 facility in Chandler is facing a felony terrorist threat charge after police say he sent threatening messages to managers and coworkers, including statements that he was waiting outside the building and was going to "light the place up."

Frank Licastro, 45, was arrested Aug. 7 at his home in Maricopa, according to court records. He is charged with one count of making a terrorist threat and two counts of unlawful use of electronic communication to threaten.

According to court documents, Chandler police responded to Intel's Fab 42 facility at 4500 S. Dobson Road on July 10 after receiving reports of threats of an armed attack made by Licastro, an Intel employee.

Investigators say Licastro used his Intel-issued cellphone and other electronic communications to send threatening messages to Intel management, coworkers and other employees. Court documents say he specifically threatened three coworkers by name.

Court documents say Licastro referred to one as a "dead man," stated he would watch for another to enter the Intel parking garage and questioned who would protect him, and stated he was going to kill a third coworker because of a comment he made about Licastro's wife.

Licastro also sent messages stating he was waiting outside Fab 42, was going to "light the place up," and had firearms, ammunition, and the "tools of the trade" ready to use, according to court documents. He claimed to possess approximately $40,000 worth of firearms and ammunition stored throughout the United States and said he had been planning for "this type of event" for an extended period.