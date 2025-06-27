Layoffs announced at Hickman's Family Farms after avian flu outbreak in flock

PHOENIX — Hickman's Family Farms confirms dozens of layoffs in their company after having lost '[their] entire West Valley flock of hens.'

Officials say 85 layoffs are expected with Hickman's Family Farms following their WARN letter submission to the government.

Hickman's officials cite their recent outbreak of avian flu, which resulted in the euthanasia of most egg-laying hen flock, as the catalyst for the layoffs.

ABC15 previously reported on the infection of poultry at Hickman's Family Farms. The company's owners said the farm was placed under quarantine, and measures were reportedly quickly put in place to eliminate the virus.

Earlier this year, cases of avian flu were confirmed at Hickman's. At that point, the farm said it had lost more than one million egg-laying hens (20% of its flock) at one of its farms due to the virus.

Sick Bird Hotline: If you see signs of illness in your poultry, report them immediately to USDA at 1- 866-536-7593. You can also contact your local cooperative extension office, local veterinarian, or your State Veterinarian. For wild bird illness, please contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

