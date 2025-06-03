Third case of bird flu detected at commercial farm in Maricopa County

A third case of Avian Influenza has been detected at a commercial farm in Maricopa County.

On Monday, the Arizona Department of Agriculture announced poultry tested positive for the bird flu.

Officials say the poultry started showing clinical signs consistent with the virus on May 29. Samples from the location, which has not been disclosed, were submitted to the Arizona Veterinary Diagnostic Lab for preliminary determination. The results were then submitted to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory for confirmation, received on May 30.

Eggs produced after the signs of the virus did not enter the food supply and there have been no signs of illness in humans.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk to the general public is considered to be low, with those most at risk of exposure being individuals who are directly involved with the daily care of birds.

Last week, poultry at Hickman's Family Farms was infected. The company's owners said the farm was placed under quarantine, and measures were reportedly quickly put in place to eliminate the virus.

Earlier this year, ABC15 reported on cases of avian flu at Hickman's. At that point, the farm said it had lost more than one million egg-laying hens (20% of its flock) at one of its farms due to the virus.

Sick Bird Hotline: If you see signs of illness in your poultry, report them immediately to USDA at 1- 866-536-7593. You can also contact your local cooperative extension office, local veterinarian, or your State Veterinarian. For wild bird illness, please contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department.