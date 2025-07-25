Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

DPS investigating deadly crash on Country Club Drive near US 60 in Mesa

One person was killed, other non-life-threatening injuries also reported
A serious crash is under investigation near US 60 and Country Club.
Serious crash on US 60 near Country Club Drive
US 60 Country Club crash
Posted
and last updated

MESA, AZ — A deadly crash investigation is underway on Country Club Drive near US-60 in Mesa early Friday morning.

The crash involved three vehicles and occurred around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection where eastbound traffic exits the freeway.

Video from the scene showed a large emergency presence with a vehicle that was seriously damaged.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials confirmed that one person was killed in the crash. Other non-life-threatening injuries were also reported.

Traffic from the freeway is restricted, and the southbound lanes of Country Club are blocked. DPS expects the area to be restricted for several hours. Check current traffic conditions here.

Stay with ABC15 for updates.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen