DPS investigating deadly crash on Country Club Drive near US 60 in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A deadly crash investigation is underway on Country Club Drive near US-60 in Mesa early Friday morning.

The crash involved three vehicles and occurred around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection where eastbound traffic exits the freeway.

Video from the scene showed a large emergency presence with a vehicle that was seriously damaged.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials confirmed that one person was killed in the crash. Other non-life-threatening injuries were also reported.

Traffic from the freeway is restricted, and the southbound lanes of Country Club are blocked. DPS expects the area to be restricted for several hours. Check current traffic conditions here.

