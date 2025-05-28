Poultry at Hickman's Family Farms tests positive for avian flu

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — The Arizona Department of Agriculture says poultry at a Maricopa County commercial farm have tested positive for avian flu.

The birds reportedly began showing signs of avian influenza last week, prompting samples to be taken and sent to laboratories for testing. Positive confirmation of avian flu was received on Tuesday.

The affected poultry farm in this case, which was confirmed to be Hickman's Family Farms by the company itself, has been placed under quarantine, and measures were reportedly quickly put in place to eliminate the virus.

"Eggs produced after the onset of clinical signs of illness have not entered the food supply, and there have been no signs of illness in humans. Consumers in Arizona and around the nation can remain confident in the safety and quality of eggs and egg products," agricultural officials say.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk to the general public is considered to be low, with those most at risk of exposure being individuals who are directly involved with the daily care of birds.

This is reportedly the second commercial farm located in Maricopa County with poultry that tested positive this month. ABC15 has not confirmed the name of the second location.

Earlier this year, ABC15 reported on cases of avian flu at Hickman's. At that point, the farm said it had lost more than one million egg-laying hens (20% of its flock) at one of its farms due to the virus.

