AM Roundup: Hazen Fire 0% contained, unlicensed cosmetic injector arrested

PHOENIX — Happy Cinco de Mayo - and Taco Tuesday! Hope you're celebrating deliciously today!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation on this Tuesday, May 5; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm system bringing rain, wind and cooler air to Arizona

Spotty showers moved through the Valley early this morning, but clearing skies are on the way. Expect a cooler Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and lows near 60.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the Hazen Fire burning in the West Valley near Highway 85.

The fire sparked on Saturday afternoon and, as of Monday afternoon, the fire is estimated at 982 acres. It remains 0% contained.

There are no evacuations in place and no reports of damage to homes or structures in the area at this time.

"Some residents may choose to leave the area on their own based on their personal comfort level. Evacuations are issued by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office," Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management officials said Monday morning.

Some residents voluntarily evacuate as Hazen Fire continue burning

A Glendale woman has been arrested after allegedly performing unlicensed injections on clients in the Phoenix area despite advertising herself online as being certified, according to court records.

Court records show Sayde Holladay was arrested last week at a Phoenix office near the former Metrocenter Mall during an undercover operation.

Holladay, who goes by "SlimSlays_LLC" was arrested on multiple felonies, including operating without a license and fraudulent schemes.

Unlicensed cosmetic injector arrested after undercover operation in Phoenix

The Scottsdale City Council is scheduled to vote this week on whether to fight a lawsuit filed by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil's company over a plane crash last year.

A Learjet owned by Neil’s company collided with another plane on the ground.

The collision happened in February 2025 at the Scottsdale Airport when the Learjet’s landing gear failed.

The plane skidded off the runway and slammed into a parked Gulfstream G200 jet.

The Learjet’s pilot was killed. Four others were injured.

The city faces three other lawsuits involving the same crash in addition to the one filed by Neil’s company.

Scottsdale faces four lawsuits over deadly Learjet crash involving Vince Neil’s plane

Gilbert leaders are considering a $250,000 plan to expand a grass removal rebate program as the town faces growing pressure on its Colorado River water supply.

The Town Council is expected to look at a resolution this week on whether to apply for a $125,000 federal grant through the Bureau of Reclamation's WaterSMART Small-Scale Water Efficiency Project. The total cost of the project with a match would bring the budget to $250,000.

The funding, according to the town, would expand Gilbert's Non-Residential Grass Removal Rebate Program.

Gilbert considers $250,000 plan to expand grass removal rebate program