AM Roundup: DOJ investigation at ASU, teen dies after Desert Sky Mall shooting, woman dies in Pinetop fire

Good Thursday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, June 4; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Flirting with 110 degrees

It's a hot week in the Valley! Some of our hottest neighborhoods will flirt with 110º today, putting us several degrees above normal for early June. Breezes will pick up, too, helping prevent ozone pollution from building up.

Julie McNeil died in a Pinetop house fire early Sunday morning, before fire officials could reach her after being called to a home on Apache Trail. Fire officials were able to save her neighbor, Luanne Kilmer, who is now off a ventilator and on a path to recovery.

McNeil's daughter, Christi DeHaven, learned of her mother's death later that day.

"When the officer had shared the news with me, it was like 20 seconds of shock and then uncontrollable tears all day long on Sunday," DeHaven said.

Luanne's granddaughter, Melody Kilmer, also recalled the moment she found out.

"My dad woke me up at 3 o'clock in the morning on the 31st,” Kilmer said. “He told me my grandma's house had burned down."

Woman dies in Pinetop house fire after reportedly saving neighbor's life

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a new Title VI investigation into allegations of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices at Arizona State University.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the DOJ says recent viral videos indicate ASU "denied equal treatment to students based on race, color, or national origin - while attempting to hide its discriminatory practices from federal scrutiny — prompted the investigation."

“No student should be denied access to opportunities or resources because of race, color, or national origin,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The United States is committed to keeping universities free of unlawful discrimination — especially when they try to hide illegal conduct to avoid oversight and compliance.”

Under the new federal law, colleges and universities that receive federal funding are required to "open their doors to students on an equal basis, regardless of race, color, or national origin," according to the DOJ.

The DOJ says it will investigate whether ASU subjects students to illegal discrimination through DEI policies in admissions, recruitment, scholarships, tutoring, and the provision of educational support.

The ABC15 Investigators verified that the videos referenced in the press release are from a non-profit called Accuracy in Media (AIM).

AIM refers to itself as a conservative news media watchdog group that was founded back in 1969.

The non-profit released videos online earlier this year that show members of the group going undercover, asking ASU staff about teaching DEI in the classroom.

The video titled “ASU Exposed” shows an undercover recording of an associate teaching professor with the School of Criminology & Criminal Justice being asked about DEI curriculum.

The associate teaching professor was asked in the undercover video if there’s inclusive curriculum in the criminal justice programs.

DOJ announces investigation into allegations of DEI practices at Arizona State University

One teenager is dead, and another is hurt after a shooting Tuesday night at Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police were called to the mall just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting inside the mall.

Officers found a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 17-year-old died at the hospital.

Two people hurt in shooting at Desert Sky Mall

The Queen Creek Town Council unanimously voted Wednesday night to remove an area with more than 5,000 residents from its general plan, which serves as a blueprint for the city’s potential future growth.

Town analysis said it would be too expensive to bring the community into its borders.

Dozens of people from the unincorporated part of Pinal County, which is surrounded by the town of Queen Creek on three sides, showed up to urge the council to keep them in the general plan and to keep the option for future annexation on the table.

The communities now remain a county island.

Queen Creek leaders vote to remove 1,500 homes with 5,000 residents from general plan