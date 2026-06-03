DOJ announces investigation into allegations of DEI practices at Arizona State University

TEMPE, AZ — The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a new Title VI investigation into allegations of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices at Arizona State University.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the DOJ says recent viral videos indicate ASU "denied equal treatment to students based on race, color, or national origin - while attempting to hide its discriminatory practices from federal scrutiny — prompted the investigation."

“No student should be denied access to opportunities or resources because of race, color, or national origin,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The United States is committed to keeping universities free of unlawful discrimination — especially when they try to hide illegal conduct to avoid oversight and compliance.”

Under the new federal law, colleges and universities that receive federal funding are required to "open their doors to students on an equal basis, regardless of race, color, or national origin," according to the DOJ.

The DOJ says it will investigate if ASU subjects students to illegal discrimination through DEI policies in admissions, recruitment, scholarships, tutoring, and the provision of educational support.

ASU has not yet provided a statement regarding the investigation's announcement.