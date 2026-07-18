Suspect in Mesa homicide fires at officers before being taken into custody, police say

MESA, AZ — A homicide investigation in Mesa ended with an officer-involved shooting early Saturday after police say the suspect fired at officers during a standoff.

A Mesa police spokesperson said officers first responded around 11 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex near Dobson and Broadway roads for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they developed a lead that took them to a second nearby apartment complex, where they located the suspected shooter.

According to police, officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside an apartment. During the standoff, the suspect fired multiple rounds at officers, leading to an officer-involved shooting.

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Police said no one was hit by gunfire during the exchange.

The suspect later came out of the apartment, was taken into custody after officers used a Taser, and is being booked on an aggravated assault charge, according to Mesa police.

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.