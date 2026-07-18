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Interstate 10 near Ray Road in Chandler closed after crash

It is unclear when lanes will reopen
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix Latest Headlines | July 17, evening
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CHANDLER, AZ — A crash on Interstate 10 in Chandler has closed all eastbound lanes Friday evening.

Officials say the closure is due to a crash at Ray Road.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

It is unclear what led to the crash or whether anyone suffered injuries.

Officials say westbound lanes were not affected.

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