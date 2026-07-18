Interstate 10 near Ray Road in Chandler closed after crash

CHANDLER, AZ — A crash on Interstate 10 in Chandler has closed all eastbound lanes Friday evening.

Officials say the closure is due to a crash at Ray Road.

Eastbound I-10 at Ray Road: A crash is blocking multiple lanes. pic.twitter.com/jVwd0Bh4ud — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 18, 2026

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

It is unclear what led to the crash or whether anyone suffered injuries.

Officials say westbound lanes were not affected.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest.