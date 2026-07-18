Street League Skateboarding returns to Arizona, and for Dashawn Jordan, it's personal

TEMPE, AZ — Street League Skateboarding returns to Arizona next month for SLS Takeover. For professional skater Dashawn Jordan, it's more than another competition—it’s a homecoming.

Jordan grew up in Chandler and refined his craft at Tempe Skatepark.

Since taking his talents to the global stage, he has stayed connected with his roots through his Arizona-inspired Nike SB Dunk line, his Faces Skate Shop in Tempe, and an annual event he hosts in the Valley.

The SLS Takeover drops in at Mullett Arena on August 29.

Zander Adams, your Tempe reporter, spoke with Dashawn Jordan about what it means to compete in the Valley. WATCH in the video player above.