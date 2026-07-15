How to prepare your home from porch to pool as monsoon season ramps up

TEMPE, AZ — Monday’s monsoon storm may just be the beginning, with more storms forecast this week, and Valley residents who have not already prepared their homes are urged to do so as soon as possible.

Tempe has free sandbag stations at Benedict Sports Complex and on North Rio Road — residents just need to bring a shovel.

Pools can be a handful to maintain during the monsoon, but proper care can ease the load on homeowners.

Zander Adams, your Tempe reporter, spoke with a local pool service technician for advice and with the city’s emergency manager about how you can prepare for monsoon storms. WATCH in the video player above for what you need to know.