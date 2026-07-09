Tempe brewery's summer water drive, homeless outreach team open doors to real change

TEMPE, AZ — A Tempe brewery and the city's homeless outreach team are turning water donations into opportunities for change.

Hundred Mile Brewing is collecting bottled water through August for the city's HOPE outreach team, giving workers a simple but powerful tool to connect with people experiencing homelessness.

WATCH in the video player above as Zander Adams, your Tempe reporter, speaks with a gracious couple who donated 50 cases of water, as well as the HOPE Team, which says it has seen success bringing the unhoused into bridge shelters and changing lives entirely.