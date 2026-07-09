Child hurt after suspected impaired driver crashes in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A woman is accused of driving impaired after a crash left a 12-year-old passenger hurt Thursday in Tempe, according to police.

Tempe police said officers responded to a crash near Ash Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway.

Preliminary information indicates the woman behind the wheel was impaired when the crash happened, police said.

A 12-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman was taken into custody at the scene.

All westbound lanes of Rio Salado Parkway are closed at Marina Heights while officers investigate.

The investigation is ongoing.