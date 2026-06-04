MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot week in the Valley! Flirting with 110 degrees

PHOENIX — It's a hot week in the Valley!

Some of our hottest Valley neighborhoods will flirt with 110 degrees on Thursday, putting us several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Phoenix typically sees its first 110-degree day on June 11, so hitting 110 today would put us a full week ahead of schedule.

Breezes will pick up too, which could help prevent ozone pollution from building up. So, right now, no air quality alerts have been issued.

Temperatures will drop little by little as breezes continue into the weekend.

Phoenix will fall to 105 degrees by Sunday.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.60" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

