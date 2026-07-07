AM Roundup: Deadly US 93 crash, Peoria Unified warrant served, US out of World Cup

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! Make sure you are staying hydrated today and the next few days. We're expecting the hottest temperatures of 2026 so far!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, July 7; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Dangerous heat moves into Arizona

Get ready for the hottest temperatures of 2026 so far, arriving this week. Today, it will be mostly sunny and dangerously hot with a high of 114º. Tonight, we only drop to near 90º. Tomorrow, we climb even higher, topping out at 115º.

Where to find heat relief in the Valley in 2026: cooling centers, hydration stations and more

Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg on Monday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday afternoon that two people had died in the crash.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Details of what led to the crash remain under investigation.

The Peoria Police Department executed a search warrant today at the administrative offices of the Peoria Unified School District as part of an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation into two former teachers at Centennial High School.

Officers sought "materials investigators believe may be relevant to the investigation."

Peoria police have been on scene for hours, going through the district offices and buildings on the property.

A spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department said there have been no arrests made.

Police search Peoria Unified offices in teacher sexual misconduct probe

The United States’ hopes for a deep World Cup run at home ended when Charles De Ketelaere scored twice and assisted on another goal, helping Belgium expose the Americans’ defensive liabilities in a 4-1 win Monday night that earned a quarterfinal berth.

While the U.S. was boosted by the presence of star forward Folarin Balogun, whose one-game red-card suspension was controversially lifted by FIFA, American defenders were at fault in a pair of first-half goals and goalkeeper Matt Freese's gaffe gave the Red Devils a third early in the second half.

Second-half substitute Romelu Lukaku added Belgium's final goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

Seeking its first World Cup title, Belgium knocked the U.S. out in the round of 16 for the second time in 12 years and extended its unbeaten streak to 18 games. The Red Devils play 2010 champion Spain on Friday at Inglewood, California, for a semifinal berth against France or Morocco.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo Belgium players celebrate their third goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the United States and Belgium in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

For many seniors, scam texts and phone calls can be confusing, intimidating, and costly.

One Mesa teenager believes getting help shouldn't be.

BASIS Mesa student Shilo Karakkattu created ScamSafe after watching older family members struggle to sort through suspicious messages.

The goal is straightforward: help people avoid becoming the next victim of fraud.

For many seniors, scam texts and phone calls can be confusing, intimidating, and costly. Karakkattu saw that the problem was affecting people he loves and decided to create a solution.

Mesa teen builds free scam detection tool to protect seniors from fraud