MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warnings in the Valley this week

PHOENIX — The hottest stretch of the year so far is here!

Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect through Thursday for the Valley and much of southern and western Arizona, with Valley highs soaring between 111 and 115 degrees. That's why we've declared ABC15 Weather Action Days Tuesday through Thursday.

An Extreme Heat Warning also covers the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet through Saturday. If a canyon hike is on your list this week, it's worth rethinking those plans.

Heat is the deadliest weather hazard in Arizona, and the little decisions make the biggest difference.

Limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated even if you don't feel thirsty, and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning whenever you can.

Never leave kids or pets in a hot car, not even for a minute. And check on your neighbors, especially older adults and anyone without reliable cooling.

Air quality is a concern, too. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect Tuesday, so plan on limiting your time outdoors if you deal with respiratory issues like asthma, bronchitis or COPD.

Ozone exposure can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, aggravate lung disease and reduce the body's ability to fight infection. Watch for symptoms like itchy eyes, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain.

You can help cut down on ozone pollution by driving less, carpooling or taking public transit. Even small changes help, like refueling your vehicle after dark and skipping long drive-thru lines where cars sit idling.

Meanwhile, the same ridge of high pressure driving this heat will also pull in some moisture. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible this week, mainly along the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains and southeast Arizona.

If that ridge shifts farther north and east, it could open the door to a more active round of monsoon storms across the state beginning this weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.73" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.13" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

