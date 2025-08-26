AM Roundup: Cleanup begins after wild monsoon storms, ESA accounts suspended

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! Doesn't the air feel crisp (though a little dusty) this morning after last night's storms? It's what we all wait for during monsoon season!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, August 26; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - More monsoon storms possible in the Valley

Monsoon storm chances continue in the Valley today, but they're lower than what we saw yesterday. There's a 20% chance of storms, and it'll be a bit cooler with a high of 97º and lows in the low 80s.

It was one of the largest haboobs the Valley has seen in years! A huge wall of dust went through the Valley Monday night.

Almost 70,000 SRP and APS customers were without power at the height of the storms Monday.

Most of the Valley saw some kind of measurable rainfall, with south Phoenix, Ahwatukee, and Chandler being the biggest rainfall winners.

There was damage reported all over the Valley because of the high winds and heavy downpours.

Biggest dust storm in years slams the Valley

As Arizona’s school choice program continues to grow, the state is clawing back some taxpayer money for accounts misusing the program.

The Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program, or ESA, originally operated for students with disabilities. But in 2022, then-Governor Doug Ducey signed the universal expansion into law to include all Arizona students.

Before the program expanded universally, roughly 11,000 students used ESAs. Now, according to the Arizona Department of Education’s (ADE) website, it grew to more than 90,000 students as of Monday.

Since then, there’s been back and forth arguments about using taxpayer dollars for private education, misuse of funds, fraud and - what some would say - questionable purchases after ABC15 investigators analyzed about $300 million in purchases. However, others who support universal ESA have argued that the amount of fraud is minor compared to the amount of students using this program.

Navy veteran Beth Anne spent three months in the hospital after breaking her arm.

"It was probably the worst three months of my life," said 83-year-old Beth Anne, a Phoenix resident.

During that time, her best friend and fellow Navy veteran, Martha, took on the mission of getting Beth Anne’s lift chair repaired.

"It was absolutely imperative to get that chair either fixed or replaced before she got home," Martha said.

For Beth Anne, the chair isn't just furniture — it's essential for her independence and safety.

Valley veteran gets lift from Let ABC15 Know after chair repair nightmare

Groundwater worldwide is disappearing at an alarming rate, according to a new study from Arizona State University that analyzed 20 years of NASA satellite data.

The study reveals that groundwater loss has doubled compared to rates from just 10 years ago, contributing to what researchers describe as "faster continental drying" across the globe.