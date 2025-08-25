Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PHOTOS: 2025 Monsoon- Dust storm warning, heavy rain in the Valley

Visuals from August 25, 2025.

Monsoon storms are developing across Arizona. Storms could reach the Valley Monday evening. Have weather images? Send to share@ABC15.com

Image from San Tan Valley. Image from San Tan Valley.Photo by: Jena Hamilton Queen Creek views. Photo by: Steven Biddle "This rolled through Coolidge about 4:20 p.m. today," said Vickie Kersch. "This rolled through Coolidge about 4:20 p.m. today," said Vickie Kersch.Photo by: Vickie Kersch San Tan area on Monday evening. San Tan area on Monday evening.Photo by: Phylicia Jones View from Phoenix Sky Harbor View from Phoenix Sky HarborPhoto by: https://x.com/CityofPhoenixAZ/status/1960140051482095890/photo/1 Visuals from East Mesa. Visuals from East Mesa.Photo by: Raymund Mencias East Mesa on Monday, August 25, 2025. East Mesa on Monday, August 25, 2025.Photo by: Phylicia Jones Views from Florence, AZ. Views from Florence, AZ.Photo by: Kori Lynn Borns Views from Florence, AZ. Views from Florence, AZ.Photo by: Kori Lynn Borns Views from Casa Grande- from viewer Audry Marie. Views from Casa Grande- from viewer Audry Marie.Photo by: Audry Marie. Visuals from Ralph Martinez. Visuals from Ralph Martinez.Photo by: Ralph Martinez I-10 near Picacho Peak on Monday, August 25. I-10 near Picacho Peak on Monday, August 25.Photo by: x.com/ArizonaDOT Arizona City visuals from Michael Padilla. Photo by: Michael Padilla Image from Eloy, AZ. Image from Eloy, AZ.Photo by: Reggie Cardoso Arizona City visuals from Jazmyne McKean. Arizona City visuals from Jazmyne McKean.Photo by: Jazmyne McKean. View from Queen Creek- viewer Sophia White. View from Queen Creek- viewer Sophia White.Photo by: Sophia White

