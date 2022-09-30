PHOENIX — School choice expansion in Arizona will move forward after the group Save Our Schools failed to get enough signatures on a citizens' referendum to put the expansion on hold and turn the issue back over to voters in 2024, according to a brand new statement from Sec. of State Katie Hobbs.

In a tweet Friday morning, Hobbs said, "We have informed the SOS committee that the referendum will not qualify for the 2024 General Election Ballot. While the statutorily required review continues, our office has inspected enough petitions & signatures to confirm that the 118,823 signature minimum will not be met."

Governor Doug Ducey signed the expansion into law back on August 16. Under the expansion, all Arizona K-12 students will have access to what's known as an "Empowerment Scholarship Account" or ESA, which allows families to use funding that would have gone to public schools for a variety of other approved education options, such as private schools, home education, or tutoring.

Currently, a student must fall into a specific category to qualify for an ESA, but under the new law, all students qualify. Supporters say it will help even the playing field for students and give families more control and more of a choice when it comes to education, but people who oppose say it will take money away from already struggling public schools in Arizona. There is also concern that there is no income cap for families who use the ESA, meaning rich families would get the same amount of assistance as low-income families.

The group Save Our Schools also raised questions about oversight and accountability.

In 2018, Arizona voters rejected a similar school choice expansion plan.