Global groundwater vanishing at alarming rate, new Arizona State University study finds

Groundwater worldwide is disappearing at an alarming rate, according to a new study from Arizona State University that analyzed 20 years of NASA satellite data.

The study reveals that groundwater loss has doubled compared to rates from just 10 years ago, contributing to what researchers describe as "faster continental drying" across the globe.

"A lot of that water that leaves the continents ends up in the ocean and is driving up sea levels and is now a bigger contributor to sea level rise than either the Greenland or Antarctic ice sheets," said a researcher involved in the study.

See more Impact Earth coverage on Arizona's water crisis, extreme heat, and more here.

The study found that one of the reasons for the accelerated groundwater depletion is human-caused climate change, followed by the overuse of groundwater resources by cities and states.

"Groundwater is probably the most precious natural resource we have in Arizona and in the Southwest," the researcher said. "Yet it's the one that is probably the most poorly understood and least protected, certainly around the world."

While Arizona has implemented conservation measures for groundwater, the implications of this global trend remain significant for the state's water future.

"It means very challenging times ahead. We knew that already. This paper helps to put Arizona into a regional and global context," the researcher said.

The study's findings underscore the urgent need for continued water conservation efforts as Arizona faces an increasingly uncertain water supply future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.