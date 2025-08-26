POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power as powerful monsoon storms move across the Valley

PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power as rain storms move through the Valley.

We're tracking the latest with our LIVE UPDATES story, which can be found here.

As of 6:05 p.m., there are about 19,000 customers without power.

According to the APS outage map, about 11,700 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the SRP outage map, about 30,000 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

