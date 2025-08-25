LIVE UPDATES: Thunderstorm warnings, dust storms, Sky Harbor ground stop

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are developing across Arizona.
A dust storm warning was put into effect south of the Valley in Pinal County.
Storms could reach the Valley Monday evening.
Follow the latest updates of Monday's storms below:
5:40 p.m.
This #Monsoon dust isn’t messing around. Current view from @PHXSkyHarbor. Please be safe! Tips for before, during and after storms at https://t.co/xyQirC4UC7. pic.twitter.com/3SdJQwAuUG— City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) August 26, 2025
5:31 p.m.
Aviso de Tormenta Severa incluye Mesa AZ, Chandler AZ, Gilbert AZ hasta las 6:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/LQv0l61vCq— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 26, 2025
5:29 p.m.
The FAA has issued a ground stop for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport until 6:30 p.m. due to the monsoon storms.
5:22 p.m.
🚨 Dust storm alert in Apache Junction! 🚨— Apache Junction, AZ (@AJCityAZ) August 26, 2025
If you’re on the road, please pull over, turn off your lights, and wait until it passes. Driving in low visibility is extremely dangerous. Stay safe, AJ! pic.twitter.com/8QWx4l7s1A
5:15 p.m.
Dust storms are rolling into the East Valley, too. Again, you should NEVER drive into a dust storm. But if you're on the road when one hits, PULL ASIDE, STAY ALIVE! pic.twitter.com/G6ysKKEzZ3— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 26, 2025
5:10 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Queen Creek AZ and Chandler Heights AZ until 6:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/VO8HhlYa8c— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 26, 2025
5:00 p.m.
Sweet James Chopper showing the haboob approaching Queen Creek 👀@AmberSullins is doing a fantastic job explaining the impacts, including visibility and air quality concerns (asthma, Valley fever).#azwx pic.twitter.com/XEDCTGp0cS— Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) August 25, 2025
4:45 p.m.
A dust storm warning is in effect until 5:45 PM MST for I-10 near Avondale--Goodyear, AZ and I-10, I-17, US-60 near Phoenix--Mesa, AZ. pic.twitter.com/WfsUT5W2K8— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 25, 2025
4:30 p.m.
There's currently reduced visibility on I-10 near Picacho Peak due to a dust storm. Do NOT drive into it.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 25, 2025
You should NEVER drive into a dust storm, but if you encounter one and don’t have time to exit, remember to Pull Aside, Stay Alive!
Learn more at https://t.co/hSmGA4apfM. pic.twitter.com/eqbNyYEH9O
4:15 p.m.
A Dust Storm Warning has been issued, with reports of visibility as low as 50 feet. Be sure to use caution while on the road, pull aside stay alive. https://t.co/vZrRt642MX— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 25, 2025
2:25 p.m.
2:20 PM Radar Update: Strong to severe thunderstorms continue from Santa Cruz through western Pima. Storms over the Catalina/Rincons may move into the Tucson area over the next hour. Heavy rain, small hail, strong winds, and blowing dust possible with any storm. #azwx pic.twitter.com/NLiOj8GZp6— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 25, 2025
11:00 a.m.
Monday, August 25, 2025: Here is a simulation of the forecast radar loop for this afternoon and evening. Use as an approximate timing and coverage of how the showers and storms are expected to evolve. Expect strong winds, blowing dust and locally heavy rain. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/Ba36DLXzb1— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 25, 2025
10:40 a.m.
HEAVY RAINFALL & FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE IN SOUTHERN AZ TODAY— Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) August 25, 2025
Southern AZ is expecting heavy rain today, with storms capable of dropping up to 2"/hour in some spots.
Certain areas, especially near the US-MX border, could see 1.5-2.5" in short bursts, according to @NWSWPC ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/ja8d5FUzeE